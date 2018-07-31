Thieves with stroller steal shark from San Antonio aquarium

EMBED </>More Videos

Stolen shark returned to aquarium. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Three people pulled off a bizarre heist involving a stolen shark from the San Antonio Aquarium, police say.

Surveillance video shows the three suspects as they stake out a tide pool exhibit for more than an hour on Saturday.

EMBED More News Videos

Three suspects are wanted in a bizarre shark heist in San Antonio.


The trio are accused of stealing a 16-inch-long Horn shark after pouring a bucket of bleach into the aquarium's cold water exhibit filtration system.

All of this appears to happen with at least two aquarium employees nearby.

Police say the suspects used a baby stroller to then sneak the shark out. They got away in a pickup truck, which was recovered Monday evening.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Bizarre shark heist in San Antonio
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows the three suspected thieves work to retrieve the shark from its tank before disappearing.


The aquarium says employees who thought something was happening followed the suspects to their vehicle, but they did not allow them to search either the car or the stroller.

The snatched shark has been recovered and returned to a petting tank.

Investigators in the San Antonio suburb of Leon Valley say one person in custody was charged Monday night. Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio says two others are expected to be charged. No names have been released.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sharksthefttexas newssurveillance videoSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News