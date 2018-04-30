Convicted sex offender allegedly tried to snap photo up woman's skirt at Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

Convicted sex offender allegedly tried to snap photo up woman's skirt (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A convicted sex offender was arrested Friday after he reportedly tried to take a picture up a woman's skirt at a Walmart store.

The incident happened at the Walmart located in the 4400 block of N. Freeway.

According to court documents, a woman told an off-duty Houston police officer, who was working security at the store, that Michael Cuellar, 47, tried to take a picture up her skirt. The officer arrested Cuellar at the scene.

Cuellar was charged with attempted improper photography, according to court documents.

Records show that Cuellar was convicted of sexual assault in 1992 after he assaulted a 41-year-old woman. He also has an open warrant for theft in Louisiana.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex offenderwalmart
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in west Houston
Officer-involved shooting outside Pasadena gas station
Pres. Bush to stay in hospital as he recovers from infection
Autopsy: Boy found in apartment dryer died from electrocution
Couple attacked cab driver and tried to force him into trunk
Family identifies 1 of 2 men killed in illegal gambling room
Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
Victim in Facebook Live shooting speaks first word
Show More
Officer makes teary-eyed final radio call before retirement
VIDEO: Little leaguer touches home in slowest way possible
Colorblind sailor, wife, neighbor rescued from stranded sailboat
Missing trucker emerges from wilderness after 4 days
Fmr. President Barack Obama to attend Rice Univ. event
More News