Officials in Katy ISD say they are investigating after a series of racist and threatening text messages were sent to a group of Seven Lakes Junior High School students.A mother of one student told Eyewitness News the frightening messages were sent to every African-American girl in the eighth grade, and all the texts came from the same telephone number.The messages contained the N-word and threatened violence against its recipients.The student's mother said given the climate in the aftermath of the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday, she is "scared to death."School administrators said Katy ISD police are working to figure out who sent the text messages.As a precaution, Katy ISD said more officers are being added at the campus through the end of the school year.