SCIENCE

Study: Your dog is judging you for being rude

EMBED </>More News Videos

According to a new study, dogs can tell when someone's being a jerk, and they'll hold it against you.

Be nice - or your dog may judge you.

According to a study recently published in the journal Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews and highlighted by New Scientist, dogs can tell when someone's being a jerk, and they use that information when deciding how to interact with the humans around them.

James Anderson of Kyoto University tested dogs and monkeys to see if their behavior changed in reaction to 'moral' situations.

In the study, dogs watched their owners struggling to open a container while an actor either helped, acted passively, or refused to lend them a hand.

When one of the bystanders had helped open the container, the dogs didn't really favor the helpful one over the passive one - they were just as likely to take the treat from either of the two. But in the second condition, when the active bystander was actively being a jerk, the dogs showed a clear preference, shunning them in favor of the one who didn't do anything.

Dog's long relationship with humans might have made them more sensitive to our feelings.

Similarly, monkeys understood fairness and helpfulness. They would shun actors who refused to help other people with basic tasks when they offered treats.

The results, the researchers argued, suggest that both dogs and monkeys have a sense of morality similar to that of human babies: "If somebody is behaving antisocially, they probably end up with some sort of emotional reaction to it," study author James Anderson, an animal behavior researcher at Kyoto University in Japan, told New Scientist.

In 2011, at the same university, dogs were shown to prefer people who gave food to beggars over those who refused.
Related Topics:
sciencedoganimal newsstudy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Squirrel monkeys make the most adorable backpacks
A Houston cockroach could make your love last forever
NASA Twins Study: Space travel changes your DNA
EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of Houston's forensic lab
More Science
Top Stories
Search intensifies for missing Baytown teen
Sources: Former TSU employees accused of stealing money
NFL more forceful on Texas 'bathroom bill' after SB51
Disney toy wands recalled over injury hazard
Two shot in apparent drive-by shooting
VIDEO: Wind tips 18-wheeler on top of patrol car
Young girl finds parents in murder-suicide in SW Houston
Show More
Mourner intentionally run over at shooting memorial
Kroger discontinued senior discounts in Texas
PHOTOS: Sweethearts Dance for burned children
Man reunited with dog stranded after hiking accident
Victim's brother attempts to attack convicted murderer
More News
Top Video
Two shot in apparent drive-by shooting
Man donates 1,500 bobbleheads to museum
EquuSearch suspends search for a missing Baytown teen
Sargento Cheese causes Taylor Farms salad recall
More Video