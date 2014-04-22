SCIENCE

Experiments, ice cream launched to space station

This April 22, 2014 file photo provided by NASA shows a photo of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked to the International Space Station

A SpaceX capsule is rocketing to the International Space Station - carrying a few tons of research, plus ice cream.

SpaceX launched its unmanned Falcon 9 rocket Monday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

Experiments make up most of the 6,400 pounds of cargo. That includes 20 mice.

The Dragon - due at the station Wednesday - is also doubling as an ice cream truck this time. There was extra freezer space, so NASA packed little cups of vanilla, chocolate and birthday cake ice cream for the station's crew of six, as well as ice cream candy bars. Those treats should be especially welcomed by U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, who has been in orbit since November.
