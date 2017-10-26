A former KIPP Explore Academy counselor has been charged with a second count of indecency with a child in Harris County, and authorities are concerned there are even more victims.US Marshals say they arrested Brandon McElveen, 33, for a second time in Victoria on Thursday morning. He was then booked into the Victoria County jail.McElveen lives in Houston and has family in Victoria.McElveen was out on a $50,000 bond for another indecency with a child sex offense. He was charged on October 16 and there was a warrant for his arrest. US Marshals arrested him days later for that first charge.This marks the second alleged victim. Sources tell ABC13 there are more alleged victims beyond this, and McElveen is likely to face additional charges.According to court records, several KIPP Explore Academy employees told police that McElveen took an 8-year-old student out of class and into his office for an extended period of time on multiple occasions.Court records say McElveen told the child to take off her clothes so he could check for lice. He then reportedly touched the girl's private parts and had her touch his.As for the potential additional victims, sources say the acts were allegedly committed in a similar way.Records also the child in the first case knew McElveen as the school counselor, "Mr. Mack."That child told investigators the incidents happened when she was in second grade.KIPP Houston issued a statement last week:"We at KIPP Houston are focused on supporting our students and families during this time. We take recent accusations against a former staff member very seriously -- the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Because there is an active investigation underway, the police have asked KIPP Houston not to share any information at this time. We are committed to continuing to work closely with law enforcement throughout their investigation."