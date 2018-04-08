Scammers hoping a guilty conscience will lead to your pocket

Scammers are hoping a guilty conscience will lead to stealing people's money.It's a new scam where people are threatening to release embarrassing information that could harm their marriage.A letter arrived to a local couple this weekend.The letter says unless the husband sends $8,700, revealing information will be sent to his wife, family and next-door neighbors.There are even instructions on how to do so via Bitcoins, which is an online currency.Officers say instead of sending the money, you should ignore the directions and call police.It's exactly what one couple plans on doing.