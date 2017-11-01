Reward increased to find MS-13 gang member who is Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive

Police say MS-13 gang member Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Barahona, 26, is wanted for murder and aggravated kidnapping.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The reward for a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and MS-13 gang member has been increased for information leading to his capture during the month of November.

Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Barahona, 26, is accused of fatally shooting his estranged girlfriend on June 18th at their apartment in northwest Houston.

According to investigators, Gonzalez-Barahona kidnapped the driver of a pickup at gunpoint in Brazoria County and abandoned the truck on June 20 in Wharton County.

Authorities believe he may have fled to Mexico.

Gonzalez-Barahona is described as 5 feet 10 and 170 pounds. He has a tattoo of a star on his left elbow; "HOUSTON" on the back of his left arm; "TEXAS" on the back of his right arm; "GONZALEZ" on his upper back; "281" on his left arm; "713" on his right arm; and other tattoos on his abdomen, back, chest, legs, arms, both wrists and right ear.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-252-TIPS or text DPS and the tip to 274637.


