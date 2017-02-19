RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Houston church brings prayer to party people

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fallbrook Church's Prayer Mobile offers prayer to weekend club goers.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
On Friday in Houston and just after midnight Saturday morning and across the city, the club is jumping.

The party is on every weekend at the Vibe Sports Bar Lounge on the north side of town, but on this particular weekend the crowd that is set to gather outside the club will be a little different.

"We're getting ready to go to the club, we're going to bring prayer," said one of Fallbrook Church's members as a group wearing neon green t-shirts stepped onto a bus.

Even though it's way past their bedtime, they load up and prepare to roll out on a mission. What most would call a party bus, Fallbrook calls it their "prayer mobile" --an unconventional way of bringing prayer to the party people.

RELATED: Creative church signs that made people do a double take

"We have Bibles, snacks, custom seating," said Fallbrook Executive Pastor Olus Holder, better known as "Pastor O." "It's something creative that's never been done before," he said.

Fallbrook Church said the idea is to take the church outside the four walls and meet people right where they are. Sometimes the prayers are administered to club goers on the sidewalk outside, while other party people take a seat inside the prayer mobile for more private prayer requests.

However, not everyone outside the club takes advantage of Fallbrook's offering.

"I feel like it's a spiritual connection when you talk to God," said one club goer who thought prayer was misplaced outside of a nightclub. "When you talk about going out, that's your personal time."

Pastor O admits Fallbrook's aim isn't to coerce people, "Our goal is just to have prayer available to individuals so they can come freely," he said.

According to the pastor, if the prayer mobile helps even one person, the night is a success.

"The people were surprised, blessed, they were very welcoming and we just thank the Lord," Pastor O said.
Related Topics:
religionpartyspiritualityHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Creative church signs: 'Howbow dah?'
4 Houston-area churches burglarized in 48 hours
Massive Virgin of Guadalupe mural drawing admirers
NYC priest: Pro-Trump meme showing falling man was joke
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Heavy rain possible during rush hour Monday
Family searching for missing nurse supervisor
Crash leaves car tangled in live power lines
AP: Trump's revised travel ban targets same countries
Lisa Marie Presley says she's broke after ex asks for money
Man killed in shopping center parking lot
Workers fired for no-show on "Day Without Immigrants"
Show More
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic pad
A push for tougher penalties on pet harm
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion
Community gathers for injured Liberty County deputy
Galveston gears up for Fiesta Gras festivities
More News
Top Video
Family searching for missing nurse supervisor
Crash leaves car tangled in live power lines
Man killed in shopping center parking lot
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic pad
More Video