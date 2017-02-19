On Friday in Houston and just after midnight Saturday morning and across the city, the club is jumping.The party is on every weekend at the Vibe Sports Bar Lounge on the north side of town, but on this particular weekend the crowd that is set to gather outside the club will be a little different."We're getting ready to go to the club, we're going to bring prayer," said one of's members as a group wearing neon green t-shirts stepped onto a bus.Even though it's way past their bedtime, they load up and prepare to roll out on a mission. What most would call a party bus, Fallbrook calls it their "prayer mobile" --an unconventional way of bringing prayer to the party people."We have Bibles, snacks, custom seating," said Fallbrook Executive Pastor Olus Holder, better known as "Pastor O." "It's something creative that's never been done before," he said.Fallbrook Church said the idea is to take the church outside the four walls and meet people right where they are. Sometimes the prayers are administered to club goers on the sidewalk outside, while other party people take a seat inside the prayer mobile for more private prayer requests.However, not everyone outside the club takes advantage of Fallbrook's offering."I feel like it's a spiritual connection when you talk to God," said one club goer who thought prayer was misplaced outside of a nightclub. "When you talk about going out, that's your personal time."Pastor O admits Fallbrook's aim isn't to coerce people, "Our goal is just to have prayer available to individuals so they can come freely," he said.According to the pastor, if the prayer mobile helps even one person, the night is a success."The people were surprised, blessed, they were very welcoming and we just thank the Lord," Pastor O said.