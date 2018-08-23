RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Creative church signs: 'Howbow dah?'

EMBED </>More Videos

Churches get creative with their signs in hopes that it will get people in their doors.

Church signs are the original tweets. Long before Twitter existed, churches have used their signs to post hilarious and inspiring short messages designed to grab your attention and hopefully bring you inside their doors.

A Houston area church tried the direct route.


The strong connection that exists between church signs and social media has become even more apparent, with one church using the popularity of a viral meme to bring younger crowds inside its doors.

Britt David Baptist Church in Columbus, Georgia, posted a sign outside of their church which reads: "Cash God inside howbow dah?"
The phrase is a play on a meme featuring 13-year-old Danielle Bregoli, who appeared last year on an episode of "The Dr. Phil Show" focusing on out-of-control teens. In the episode, Bregoli tells the audience "Cash me ousside, howbow dah" after they laugh at her behavior.

The statement, "Cash me ousside howbow dah" became an internet sensation and has even inspired a bitmoji pun.


Alex Jones, 20, who is responsible for the signs at Britt David Baptist Church, seized on the moment.

"I saw it picking up steam," said Jones. "I just thought, 'How can I make it culturally relevant to a church sign?'"
The sign went viral and has been featured in national media outlets such as Buzzfeed and the New York Post.

"The response has mostly been positive," said Jones. "People think its funny."

The sign at Britt David Baptist is just one example of church creativity. Here are some other examples:
RELATED: HOUSTON CHURCH BRINGS PRAYER TO PARTY PEOPLE
Creative church signs seen from different parts of the country
Church signs are the original tweets. Long before Twitter existed, churches have used their signs to post hilarious and inspiring short messages designed to grab your attention and hopefully bring you inside their doors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionchurchviral
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Former pastor of Houston's First Baptist Church dies
Pope Francis calls death penalty 'inadmissible'
Catholic bishops heading to border to tackle family separation
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Murder victim also suspected in killing of boyfriend's wife
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
Sears store closing, liquidation sale could begin next week
CCISD decides no price is too high for school safety
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
HOT SPOT: GQ coins Houston new capital of Southern cool
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Show More
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News