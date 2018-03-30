RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston and the country

Kirbyjon Caldwell, a spiritual adviser to former President George W. Bush, is recognized not just in Houston, but across the U.S. (KTRK)

By and Steven Romo
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houstonians are likely to feel a sense of shock after word of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's indictment for alleged wire fraud and money laundering.

Caldwell, described as a spiritual adviser to President George W. Bush, is the senior pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church.

He became a prominent figure not just in the Bayou City but across the country after he launched his church in 1982.

Caldwell's preaching style and charismatic way of attracting followers led to exponential growth at the church, expanding from 25 members at the first service to more than 16,000 members today.

As a spiritual advisor to former President George W. Bush, Caldwell even presided over Jenna Bush Hager's wedding at the Bush family's Crawford, Texas, ranch.

His non-profit organizations have built affordable housing, provided health care, and even launched a shelter for abused children.

Inside the church on Thursday, staff members told us we'll have to wait to hear from leadership. They're busy getting ready for Easter weekend.

Caldwell is listed as a limited partner with the Houston Texans, which released a statement Thursday evening saying: "We have recently been made aware of a report involving Kirbyjon Caldwell. We are gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time."

PHOTO: Caldwell weds Jenna Bush and Henry Hager in Crawford



Many others expressed their shock on social media. Lue Adriana Adams wrote, "Wow. Corruption of that degree on the house of God?"

Meanwhile, others like Nikol Jasper wrote, "We should NOT judge."

But, it will be up to a court to judge what punishment Caldwell should face.

If found guilty, he could face decades in prison and millions of dollars in fines.

