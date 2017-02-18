Creative church signs: 'Howbow dah?'

The strong connection that exists between church signs and social media has become even more apparent with one church using the popularity of a viral meme to bring younger crowds inside its doors.
Britt David Baptist Church in Columbus, Georgia posted a sign outside of their church which reads: "Cash God inside howbow dah?"
The phrase is a playing on a meme featuring 13-year-old Danielle Bregoli who appeared last year on an episode of "The Dr. Phil Show" focusing on out-of-control teens. In the episode, Bregoli tells the audience, "cash me ousside, howbow dah" after they laugh at her behavior.
The statement, "cash me ousside howbow dah" became an internet sensation and has even inspired a bitmoji pun.
When bitmoji pun dh start with "Cash me outside howbow dah" meme hahaha ? pic.twitter.com/6mhR0lzdsY— ?? (@tengkushiema) January 26, 2017
Alex Jones, 20, who is responsible for the signs at Britt David Baptist Church seized on the moment.
"I saw it picking up steam," said Jones. "I just thought, how can I make it culturally relevant to a church sign?"
The sign went viral and has been featured in national media outlets such as Buzzfeed and the NY Post.
"The response has mostly been positive," said Jones. "People think its funny."
The sign at Britt David Baptist is just one example of church creativity. Here are some other examples:
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
SUNDAY AT 10PM: We're taking you to the place where party meets prayer. The prayer mobile is on a mission at club parking across Houston, but not everyone is bowing on the bus.