Church invites fans to pray for Super Bowl teams

If you want your favorite team to win the Super Bowl, having God on your side couldn't hurt.The oldest church in Houston says it is offering a supernatural touch to Super Bowl 51.Annunciation Catholic Church is allowing worshippers to light a candle of the color of the team you are rooting for, and to say a rosary with matching beads.Whether you choose the red candle for the Falcons or a blue for the Patriots, the church says Saint Sebastian will watch over them as the patron saint for athletes.The church will also host a concert and wine tasting Friday night, followed by a barbecue fundraiser on Saturday.Annunciation Catholic Church is located at 1618 Texas Avenue, at the corner of Crawford near Minute Maid Park.You can visit their website for details at