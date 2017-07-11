RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

His Highness the Aga Khan's Diamond Jubilee marks a commitment to improve quality of life

EMBED </>More Videos

Aga Khan marks 60 years as leader of Ismaili Muslims.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
His Highness the Aga Khan's Diamond Jubilee marks his 60th anniversary as the Imam, the spiritual leader, of the Shia Ismaili Muslims around the world.

Celebrations will bring together the global Ismaili community, partners of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and government and faith community leaders in over 25 countries. The Diamond Jubilee celebrates the occasion on July 11 in which the Aga Khan succeeded his grandfather, Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan, as the Imam of the Ismaili Muslims 60 years ago, at the age of 20.

Today begins a year of redoubling the Aga Khan's commitment to improve the quality of life of people around the world. His Highness has improved the living conditions for millions of people worldwide over the last six decades in the areas of health, education, cultural revitalization and economic empowerment.

Throughout the yearlong jubilee, the Aga Khan will travel to countries where the AKDN operates to launch new programs that will help alleviate poverty, increase access to finance for education, health, early childhood development, among others.

"The world we seek is not a world where difference is erased but where difference can be a powerful force for good, helping us to fashion a new sense of cooperation and coherence in our world and to build together a better life for all," he said.

Houstonians began celebrating during the days leading up to the Diamond Jubilee and will partake in a religious ceremony today. There was a private event for His Highness and the leaders of the Ismaili Community, making a historic occasion.

"During the Jubilee year and in the future, poverty alleviation will continue to be a primary area of focus for my Jamat and all the AKDN institutions," said the Aga Khan in the address to the global Ismaili community.

The Tolerance Sculptures along Buffalo Bayou Park and Allen Parkway are a visible gift Houston has received from the Aga Khan. The Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center is also a well-recognized venue for civic, cultural and educational programming. Additionally, the Ismaili community works with a variety of programs, including the Houston Food Bank, Citizenship Month, Blue Bonnet Project and Compassion.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
religionmuslimscultureu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Police: Man threatened to kill nun as she prayed
Pope reverses Vatican stand on British sick baby case
Houston mosque holds interfaith event during Ramadan
Mayor attends Houston Iftar Ramadan dinner
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Another round of afternoon downpours
Family believes loved one shot to death in SW Houston
Trump Jr. on Russia meeting: 'If it's what you say I love it'
Woman wanted for shooting into car and killing man
Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run in N. Harris Co.
Need a job? NRG Park is hiring for Texans games
JJ Watt shirt collection now available
Show More
Alleged DWI driver crashes into 'Fixer Upper' house
Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water
Shot clerk drives 5 miles for help in NE Harris Co.
Video shows fatal crash involving Venus Williams
At least 16 killed in military plane crash in Mississippi
More News
Top Video
Alleged DWI driver crashes into 'Fixer Upper' house
JJ Watt shirt collection now available
Popular delivery app Favor expands delivery area
Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water
More Video