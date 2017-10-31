TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Houston recovery czar looking for largest-ever volunteer program after Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston recovery czar Marvin Odom told Houston City Council he wants volunteers to help rebuild after Harvey. (KTRK)

By and Keaton Fox
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The city's newly-appointed flood recovery czar appeared Tuesday in front of city council members in a formal setting for the first time, outlying his plan to "build a stronger Houston."

Former Shell Oil president Marvin Odum now has that tall task in his job description as the person in charge of Houston's recovery.

Odum, a native Houstonian, says the job now is to focus on four major areas: housing, city infrastructure, flood mitigation and revitalizing small businesses. And doing it all as fast as possible.

"We are looking for ways to be faster, and fully compliant with all local, federal guidelines," Odum said.

Link to full presentation

On a day that brought rain to parts of Houston, Odum outlined how to get billions of dollars in federal funding, rebuild major portions of the city and keep areas from being susceptible to that rain.

How do you accomplish that?

Create the "largest-ever volunteer program" with millions of volunteer hours.

Odum's pitch, a goal of more than 10 million volunteer hours, organized neighborhood-by-neighborhood. Those hours can then be used to seek FEMA reimbursement dollars.

Those volunteers can help with home repair and other clean-up efforts in very localized areas across the city, Odum said.

For larger projects, like bayou repair or expansion, it will take billions in federal funds to accomplish: at least $6 billion for bayou projects, $500 million for reservoirs, $500 million for lake rehabilitation, $500 million for regional water detention and another $5 billion for unscheduled, unplanned and unfunded city of Houston projects. That list alone is more than $12 billion and doesn't include major projects like the proposed "coastal spine" to protect against storm surge. That's expected to cost at least $12 billion on its own.

Hundreds of millions worth of projects have already launched or are planned in the near future to asses the city's needs, Odum said. Most of those costs should be covered by FEMA, he said.

Do you have a story tip, idea or question for Ted Oberg Investigates? Let us know, at abc13.com/tedstips


Related Topics:
hurricane harveyhouston floodhouston city councilfloodingTed Oberg InvestigatesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
Water came over, through and around flood protection
Why were city vehicles left underground during Harvey?
Homeowners file federal lawsuit against Arkema
More Ted Oberg Investigates
Top Stories
Verlander can pitch Astros to first World Series title
Strong storms possible around Houston early Wednesday
8 dead in rampage, truck attack on NYC bike path
Large security presence at World Series parties
Texans Jadeveon Clowney wears inmate costume
320 face Harvey-related crime charges in Harris County
Former KIPP counselor behind bars on molestation charges
West Houston mom running marathon for Harvey relief
Show More
Vandals damage Eagle Scout's work at Galveston non-profit
Halloween or World Series? Houstonians decide
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
4 home invasion suspects arrested in Ft. Bend Co.
Candyman: A real-life Houston Halloween horror story
More News
Top Video
320 face Harvey-related crime charges in Harris County
Vandals damage Eagle Scout's work at Galveston non-profit
West Houston mom running marathon for Harvey relief
Former KIPP counselor behind bars on molestation charges
More Video