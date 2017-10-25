HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --When the holidays roll around each year, every neighborhood has that one house that can always be counted on to go over the top with a delightfully spooky display of Halloween decorations.
If you're ready to take on that responsibility and set the standard for your neighborhood, a Heights home that just hit the market is calling your name.
Situated in the 800 block of Oxford, the New Orleans-inspired home is naturally historic with its balustrade and stained glass insets. But when Halloween rolls around, the current owners deck the four-bedroom home out with a striking facade of ghosts bathed in festive green and purple lighting.
Inside, life-sized witches, vampires and ghosts peer out the windows, inviting trick-or-treaters to approach the home at their own risk.
Smaller displays throughout the home add a touch of Halloween flair to nearly every room.
The spooktacularly fabulous home can be yours for only $1,348,000.
