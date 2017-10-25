REAL ESTATE

Every Halloween lover's dream home hits the market in the Heights

Check out this house for sale in the Heights all decked out for Halloween. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When the holidays roll around each year, every neighborhood has that one house that can always be counted on to go over the top with a delightfully spooky display of Halloween decorations.

If you're ready to take on that responsibility and set the standard for your neighborhood, a Heights home that just hit the market is calling your name.

Situated in the 800 block of Oxford, the New Orleans-inspired home is naturally historic with its balustrade and stained glass insets. But when Halloween rolls around, the current owners deck the four-bedroom home out with a striking facade of ghosts bathed in festive green and purple lighting.



Inside, life-sized witches, vampires and ghosts peer out the windows, inviting trick-or-treaters to approach the home at their own risk.

Smaller displays throughout the home add a touch of Halloween flair to nearly every room.

The spooktacularly fabulous home can be yours for only $1,348,000.

