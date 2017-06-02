COOL SPACES

Massive mansion his the market in Piney Point

Massive mansion his the market in Piney Point (KTRK)

The Piney Point area is one of the hottest areas in Houston to live and one home is really turning heads. This exquisite estate was designed by Robert Dame and custom built by Black Diamond with utmost attention to detail and fine finishes.



When you first enter the home you are welcomed by beautiful statues, and a one of a kind stained glass dome ceiling. To the right of the entry is a one of a kind two-story study, and to the left is a living space built for entertaining. The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a massive island for serving and it all opens up not only to the living room and dining area, but to the back yard as well.

The upstairs features a master suite with everything you ever wanted and more. The master bath was built for a king and the closet -- well, let's just say you have to see it to believe it.

Out back, the house features a large pool and entertaining space that backs up onto a dry creek.

This 10,000-square foot is on the market and could be yours for $5,300,000.

