When you first enter the home you are welcomed by beautiful statues, and a one of a kind stained glass dome ceiling. To the right of the entry is a one of a kind two-story study, and to the left is a living space built for entertaining. The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a massive island for serving and it all opens up not only to the living room and dining area, but to the back yard as well.
The upstairs features a master suite with everything you ever wanted and more. The master bath was built for a king and the closet -- well, let's just say you have to see it to believe it.
Out back, the house features a large pool and entertaining space that backs up onto a dry creek.
This 10,000-square foot is on the market and could be yours for $5,300,000.