On January 16, 2017, the last man to walk on the moon passed away. Capt. Eugene Cernan flew several missions into space, including Apollo 17 in 1972. This would be the final mission of NASA's Apollo program, and the last time man would walk on the moon.Now four months after his passing, his Piney Point Mediterranean style home is up for sale here in Houston. The 6,067 square foot home, with four bedrooms, three baths and one half bath, sits on 35,000 square feet of perfectly manicured lawn.Travertine and wood floors run through most of the downstairs with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, several built-ins and a huge gourmet kitchen in the center of the home built for entertaining. The sunroom overlooks the gorgeous backyard with a pool and lush landscaping. The Master has a cathedral ceiling with a spa like bath and a huge closet.So not only are you getting an incredible home, but a home with a lot of history. The current price on this one of a kind mansion is $2,550,000.