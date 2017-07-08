COOL SPACES

Shadyside mansion makes splash on Houston housing market

Take a look at this rare gem of a home in the museum district (KTRK)

With only 16 homes, the Shadyside gated community is one of the most exclusive areas to live in the city of Houston. Right off of Main St., near the zoo sits a hidden neighborhood covered in oaks and beautiful homes. One of those homes is currently on the market.
One of kind mansion in a one of a kind neighborhood



This 12,808 square foot, 5 bedroom, 5 full and 3 half bath classic Georgian-styled manor house was built in 1921. As you drive in you will see the original carriage house featuring the high arched entrances made tall enough for the carriage and driver to pull through. Nowadays it's an over sized three car garage, with an upstairs guest suite with living room, bedroom, kitchen, bath and laundry.

As you enter the main home you will notice a beautiful floating staircase to the left and open entry with beautiful wood floors that guide you to the kitchen area. In the kitchen you will find hand-carved cabinetry, an ornamental ceiling above the pewter -topped island, and a beautiful farm style sink made to look like a woven basket.

Upstairs you will find an over sized master suite with custom wood floors, three walk-in closets and a master bath that is more like a spa get away.

One of the best features of this incredible home is the outside, where nestled under the massive live oaks sits manicured grounds, a swimming pool and a pool house where you can entertain family or hundreds of people.

But a home of this magnitude is going to cost you. It is currently listed at $16,500,000.

