$19.5M Lazy Lane mansion hits market in River Oaks

If you've ever dreamed of living on Lazy Lane Boulevard in River Oaks, now's your chance. 2930 Lazy Lane just hit the market and could be yours if the price is right.The 11,000 plus square foot, 5 bedroom, 5 bath and 2 half bath home sits on over 5 acres of prime real estate in the heart of River Oaks. The modern marvel which was built back in the early 60s slopes all the way down to Buffalo Bayou. To the west, across a narrow ravine, sits Ima Hogg's fabled Bayou Bend and to the east, a large tract of land stretching to Kirby Drive. It's like you are living out in the country, but in the heart of the bustling city of Houston.The home opens up to a beautiful living space, featuring floor to ceiling windows overlooking the incredible landscape. The master bedroom provides a private view overlooking the landscaped veranda with beautiful ferns, flowers and trees as far as the eye can see.The library offers up richly stained raised cherry wood paneling and beautiful custom built-ins. The space is perfect for taking care of business, or taking in a good book.One of the coolest features of this amazing home is the state of the art garage that was completed in 2006. It features plenty of space for your priceless cars and to top it off, it has its own air conditioning.But its the outside of this home that really makes it special. The grounds offer up a beautiful pool and entertaining space, a guest house, and amazing oaks as far as the eye can see.All of this can be yours for $19.5 million.