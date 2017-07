New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is the newly appointed White House communications director, prompting the abrupt resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer. While he has repeatedly declared his love for and loyalty to Trump, what else do we know about him?- Scaramucci has a B.A. in economics from Tufts University- He also has a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard University- Last month he became a senior vice president and chief strategy officer at U.S Export-Import Bank- Scaramucci also previously served as host of financial TV showand contributor to the Fox News Channel- Scaramucci is a major Republican donor and was a member of the president's transition team