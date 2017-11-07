Texas' youngest mayor barely old enough to drink

Mayor Kelvin Green is just 21 years old, and he's already been re-elected to office in Archer City, Texas.His rise to power in small town politics started as a childhood fantasy. When other teenagers contemplated their future, Green said he figured it was time to run for office.He ran unopposed at the age of 18. Green took his oath while still in high school. He still had a few weeks of class left."Just knowing that this is a place I get to call home and knowing that these people trust me to lead their city, it's a childhood dream come true. Really," said Mayor Green. "The day that I got sworn in we actually had a playoff baseball game. Unfortunately, it was my last game. We got beat out. It was a good day. They introduced me as the mayor whenever I came up to bat. That was pretty cool, you know."His popularity in the small community only seems to grow over the years.He won a second term in office by a landslide: 155 votes for Mayor Green. Seven votes for another candidate."I plan to run again for a third term," said Mayor Green. "I'll be here as long as the people of Archer let me. I'm going to stay right here in Archer City. Hopefully, one day I'll raise my family here."Green recently married the love of his life Hannah in August. He works for the Texas Department of Transportation doing maintenance on road construction equipment.