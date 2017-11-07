POLITICS

Texas' youngest mayor barely old enough to drink

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Kelvin Green is a celebrated elected official with the distinction of being Texas' youngest mayor. (KTRK)

By
ARCHER CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Mayor Kelvin Green is just 21 years old, and he's already been re-elected to office in Archer City, Texas.

His rise to power in small town politics started as a childhood fantasy. When other teenagers contemplated their future, Green said he figured it was time to run for office.

He ran unopposed at the age of 18. Green took his oath while still in high school. He still had a few weeks of class left.

"Just knowing that this is a place I get to call home and knowing that these people trust me to lead their city, it's a childhood dream come true. Really," said Mayor Green. "The day that I got sworn in we actually had a playoff baseball game. Unfortunately, it was my last game. We got beat out. It was a good day. They introduced me as the mayor whenever I came up to bat. That was pretty cool, you know."



His popularity in the small community only seems to grow over the years.

He won a second term in office by a landslide: 155 votes for Mayor Green. Seven votes for another candidate.

"I plan to run again for a third term," said Mayor Green. "I'll be here as long as the people of Archer let me. I'm going to stay right here in Archer City. Hopefully, one day I'll raise my family here."

Green recently married the love of his life Hannah in August. He works for the Texas Department of Transportation doing maintenance on road construction equipment.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicstexas newstexas politicselection
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: How Houston voted at the polls
Houston voters approve $1 billion refund to pension fund
Congressman Ted Poe won't seek reelection in 2018
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
More Politics
Top Stories
Thief hands out sweets after robbing Shipley Do-Nuts
Houston voters approve $1 billion refund to pension fund
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: How Houston voted at the polls
Injured HPD officer sends message to shot deputy
Congressman Ted Poe won't seek reelection in 2018
Attorney: Clara Harris never wanted her husband to die
Texans sign quarterback Josh Johnson, release McGloin
Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
Show More
Heartbroken Astros players remember Roy 'Doc' Halladay
Everything you need to know about Roy Halladay
Church shooter escaped from behavioral center after threats
Constable teaching churches how to survive gun violence
Churches file lawsuit against FEMA
More News
Top Video
Houston voters approve $1 billion refund to pension fund
Injured HPD officer sends message to shot deputy
Thief hands out sweets after robbing Shipley Do-Nuts
Everything you need to know about Roy Halladay
More Video