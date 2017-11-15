POLITICS

Social media buzzing after Trump stops speech for water

President Trump said his the five-country trip to Asia will benefit "Americans first."

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
President Donald Trump says his trip to Asia showed that America's "standing in the world has never been stronger."

Trump spoke Wednesday from the White House about his five-country Asian tour. He said he wanted to update the nation on his "tremendous success."

But the president's speech began trending on social media after he stopped twice to take a swig of water.

Trump took a brief break Wednesday to reach for the Fiji water bottle during a blow-by-blow account of his foreign travel as president.

Trump first reached into the lectern to seek water but couldn't find any. He then required a helping hand from others in the room to spot the bottle of water on a nearby table. He then took another drink a few minutes later.

The president called the trip "historic" and says the United States was treated with "incredible warmth, hospitality and most importantly respect."

Trump said he had three main goals for the trip, to unite the world against North Korea's provocations, to strengthen alliances and economic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, and to insist on fair and reciprocal trade.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump frequently mocked then-rival Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's frequent water breaks.

Trump said of Rubio during a 2015 appearance in South Carolina: "Rubio, I've never seen a young guy sweat that much."

Trump added: "He's drinking water, water, water, I never saw anything like this with him with the water."

Rubio said this afternoon on Twitter that the president needs to work on his form:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

