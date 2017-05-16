POLITICS

Sen. Cornyn tells Trump he's not interested in FBI job

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas questions Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Texas Sen. John Cornyn has taken himself out of the running to be FBI director, telling the Trump administration that he'll stay in the Senate.

Cornyn was interviewed for the post after President Donald Trump fired James Comey. But he said in a statement Tuesday that "the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate."

A source familiar with Cornyn's thinking said the senator felt "obligated" to consider the job because a friend, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asked him to. The source declined to be named because the decision was private.

The administration has interviewed at least eight candidates to replace Comey, of more than a dozen being considered. Trump has said a decision could come as soon as this week.
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldFBI
Load Comments
POLITICS
Report: Trump shared secret info with Russians
Rick Perry blunt in response to recent Trump moves
Sen. Cornyn reportedly in running to head FBI
Shaq for sheriff? Laker legend looking at a run
More Politics
Top Stories
12 children reportedly injured by blast during experiment
Prisoner charged in 1999 murder of elderly woman
Girl walking and talking on North Fwy causes traffic jam
Teen wanted in up to 19 robberies in Houston area
8 edible bugs you should eat before you die
Jimmy Kimmel to return as host of 90th Oscars
6 ways to fight off digital thieves
Show More
Some Starbucks stores closed on Tuesday
10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
When parents turn to Facebook to shame their kids
Get ready for two new Chick-fil-A menu items
Video released of suspect in fatal N. Houston shooting
More News
Photos
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB
MUG SHOTS: Montgomery Co. arrests 18 child abuse suspects
PHOTOS: Rockets fans of all ages come out for Game 6!
More Photos