POLITICS

Protests gather at Discovery Green, airport Sunday against Trump immigration order

EMBED </>More News Videos

Protestors hold up signs in Bush airport, challenging an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Protests against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven countries took place in Discovery Green and Bush Airport Sunday.

One protest, organized on Facebook, took place at Discovery Green downtown, amid the events planned for the Super Bowl. More than 1,000 people attended, police said.

"Yes there is a Super Bowl event at Discovery Green this weekend. It is free to the public and you can enter with bags and small signs but likely not large signs. Large signs will have to stay outside at the entrances," the post reads.



Another event was planned in the same place as a protest Saturday night - Bush airport's terminal E.

That event took place at 5pm Sunday also organized on Facebook.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the protest turnout was so big that IAH international terminal hit capacity.


RELATED: US judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban


Even Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took to Twitter to give his own 'executive order.'

Protests across the country saw thousands come out, including at New York's JFK airport. The husband and father of a Houston woman and child was detained there Saturday before eventually being released.
Related Topics:
politicsimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpprotest
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump travel ban sows chaos at airports, outrage at protests
FACT CHECK: Trump cites man's voter fraud claims
Trump wants to enlist police in immigration crackdown
Who are the top contenders for the Supreme Court
More Politics
Top Stories
Atlanta Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl
Airbnb is offering free housing for refugees
Trump travel ban sows chaos at airports, outrage at protests
Trump wants to enlist police in immigration crackdown
Man, 3 children rescued from sinking boat off Galveston
Did you receive this robocall? You could get $500
Man killed in fiery car crash overnight
Show More
Reward increases for missing salamanders
Plea in murder case from unlikely spot: the victim
FACT CHECK: Trump cites man's voter fraud claims
Who are the top contenders for the Supreme Court
Body cam footage shows intense shootout with Chicago police
More News
Top Video
Man killed in fiery car crash overnight
Reward increases for missing salamanders
Man, 3 children rescued from sinking boat off Galveston
Houstonians 'pleasantly surprised' by Super Bowl prep
More Video