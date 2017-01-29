HOUSTON (KTRK) --Protests against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven countries took place in Discovery Green and Bush Airport Sunday.
One protest, organized on Facebook, took place at Discovery Green downtown, amid the events planned for the Super Bowl. More than 1,000 people attended, police said.
"Yes there is a Super Bowl event at Discovery Green this weekend. It is free to the public and you can enter with bags and small signs but likely not large signs. Large signs will have to stay outside at the entrances," the post reads.
Another event was planned in the same place as a protest Saturday night - Bush airport's terminal E.
That event took place at 5pm Sunday also organized on Facebook.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the protest turnout was so big that IAH international terminal hit capacity.
Protest crowd @iah has reached capacity, further access to International Terminal limited to ticketed passengers. Thanks for understanding.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 30, 2017
RELATED: US judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban
Even Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took to Twitter to give his own 'executive order.'
This is my EO: in this City we shall love, respect and appreciate everyone regardless of their differences and we shall do it peacefully.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 29, 2017
Protests across the country saw thousands come out, including at New York's JFK airport. The husband and father of a Houston woman and child was detained there Saturday before eventually being released.