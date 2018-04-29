POLITICS

'Am I missing something?' Parkland community shocked over weapons ban during Pence appearance at NRA event

EMBED </>More Videos

After learning that the National Rifle Association has asked attendees to refrain from bringing guns for the security of Vice President Mike Pence during an event this week, members of the Parkland community are speaking out. (Karel Navarro/AP Photo)

DALLAS --
When Vice President Mike Pence takes the stage at the National Rifle Association's Annual Meetings in Dallas this week, the organization is asking attendees to leave their guns at home.

Pence will be speaking at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on Friday, the organization announced last week. Prior to and during Pence's speech, attendees are prohibited from bringing "firearms and firearm accessories, knives or weapons of any kind," according to the event page. There will not be any storage available for firearms, a notice reads, but there will be for knives.

The organization explained that the rules were put into effect because the U.S. Secret Service is in charge of the event's security. The rule was also in effect when President Donald Trump spoke at the annual meetings last year.

Still, gun control advocates (among them Parkland shooting survivors and March for Our Lives organizers) were shocked by what they saw as a contradiction of the NRA's belief that guns make people safer.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky wrote on Twitter that "The NRA has evolved into such a hilarious parody of itself."


Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was among the 17 students killed in the Valentine's Day shooting, wrote, "According to the NRA, we should want everyone to have weapons when we are in public. But when they put on a convention, the weapons are a concern?"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsMarch for Our Livesparkland school shootinggun violencegun controlschool safetygun safetyschool shootinggovernmentsafetyNRAu.s. & world
POLITICS
Neil Bush: George H.W. is 'doing much better,' will go to Maine
WATCH: N. Korean bodyguards jog alongside Kim Jong Un
'Nah that aint it yo' Chance responds to Trump praise
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
More Politics
Top Stories
Rockets defeat Jazz 110-96 in Game 1 of West semifinals
Man kills woman, kills himself, injures child in murder-suicide
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
Video: Man wanted in attempted kidnapping of 2 women
Former Texans player at center of violent arrest caught on camera
Mom of boy found dead inside dryer of complex speaks out
Man fatally hit by vehicle in Fort Bend County
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
Show More
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit
Texans' Deshaun Watson wishes mother a Happy Birthday on Twitter
Former Jazz star Karl Malone shows support for Houston team
Neil Bush: George H.W. is 'doing much better,' will go to Maine
Rogue cat named Pepper rescued after running loose in airport
More News