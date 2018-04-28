GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Neil Bush says father George H.W. Bush is 'doing much better,' will go to Maine

Neal Bush gives an update on his father's health.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As former President George H.W. Bush continues to recover from an infection in the hospital, his son, Neil, is giving more insight into the illness.

"The next day, he woke up and he had a urinal tract infection which turned into septic shock," Neil said.

He was at an event honoring his late mother, former first lady Barbara Bush.

Neil also said his father would be going to Maine.

"I know many of his friends are excited that he is going to go to Maine and live a full, happy and comfortable life as long as he can," Neil said.

Neil Bush says his father will go to Maine and 'live a full, happy and comfortable life.'



Neil and members of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation wrote messages on the frame of a new home in Braes Heights.

The messages were in tribute to the former first lady's motto.

George HW Bush's recent history of health problems

