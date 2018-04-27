Fmr President @GeorgeHWBush will remain in @MethodistHosp through the weekend to continue his recovery and regaining strength. 41 is in excellent spirits, and is looking forward to resuming his schedule and going to Maine next month. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 27, 2018

Herewith an update on the health of former President @GeorgeHWBush: pic.twitter.com/vfhKBv8EFD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 25, 2018

My family and I thank Mayor @SylvesterTurner, his terrific staff, @houstonpolice, @METROHouston, @SBCHouston, @StMartinsDOK — and really all Houstonians — for your professionalism and obvious care in making Barbara's visitors and funeral guests feel so welcomed. Thank you all. — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) April 25, 2018

