A Pasadena baseball coach has a new task she wants to complete: defeat Ted Cruz in the race for U.S. Senate.Irasema Hernandez announced her candidacy for the Senate and will run as a progressive Democrat."I was inspired by Sen. Bernie Sanders to run for office, he urged all of us to be politically active and run for office. We need regular people to represent us on all levels of government, not corporations," Hernandez said in a statement.She is also the organizer of a baseball league within the city of Pasadena.