POLITICS

Local baseball coach to run against Ted Cruz in Senate race

EMBED </>More Videos

Local coach to run against Ted Cruz in Senate race. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Pasadena baseball coach has a new task she wants to complete: defeat Ted Cruz in the race for U.S. Senate.

Irasema Hernandez announced her candidacy for the Senate and will run as a progressive Democrat.

"I was inspired by Sen. Bernie Sanders to run for office, he urged all of us to be politically active and run for office. We need regular people to represent us on all levels of government, not corporations," Hernandez said in a statement.

She is also the organizer of a baseball league within the city of Pasadena.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
politicssportsted cruzHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Steve Bannon out at White House
Notable firings and resignations under Trump
Lawmakers slam Trump's defense of Charlottesville response
Trump on Confederate statues: 'You can't change history'
More Politics
Top Stories
Source: Mom on drugs during crash that killed young son
Family unharmed after car careens into Kingwood home
Body found amid search for missing Galveston Co. woman
ABC13 gets back-to-school solutions for bad roads
Texans vs. Patriots: Who has the upper hand?
Pilot makes emergency landing in pasture
Amber Alert issued for child abducted in west Texas
2 cars hit Splendora ISD student getting off bus
Show More
Confederate flag no longer waves at Six Flags
Security stepped up amid statue vandalism, protests
Lufkin baseball team advances to 2nd game in LLWS
250+ arrested in sex trafficking crackdown in Harris Co.
HPD investigating possible Tanglewood murder-suicide
More News
Top Video
Family unharmed after car careens into Kingwood home
Pilot makes emergency landing in pasture
Police: Body found in bayou in SW Houston
Amber Alert issued for child abducted in west Texas
More Video