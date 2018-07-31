TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Judge orders City of Houston to remove video of firefighter pay discussion from public website

EMBED </>More Videos

RAW: Firefighter's union outline its case against the city. (KTRK)

Keaton Fox
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A district judge issued a temporary restraining order against Mayor Sylvester Turner in the latest chapter of the long-standing dispute with the firefighter's union over a pay parity initiative.

The Houston Professional Firefighter's Association claims Turner and council member Dave Martin, who is also named in the suit, used a meeting last week at the council's subcommittee on finance to campaign against the initiative that would establish "pay parity" between police officers and firefighters.

The city has been instructed to remove video of the finance meeting from the city's website.

"Turner and Martin directly advocated against the measure," the suit claims.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, HPFFA attorney Cris Feldman said Turner and Martin's actions were campaigning against the measure using city resources.

"All we want is a vote, up or down," Feldman said.

RELATED: Mayor Turner scolds council over firefighter's pay petition


Turner made no secret that he believes the issue will be very expensive and could end in layoffs for the city.

"I believe the judge erred in his ruling," Turner said in a Twitter statement.

EMBED More News Videos

Council member Dave Martin, Greg Travis and Mike Kubosh speak to the media outside city council chambers.

RELATED: 'How about you resign?' Houston council members get heated after failed meeting


"The lawsuit the Houston Professional Firefighters Association has brought against me is a disservice to the public and their right to transparency," Martin said in a statement. "I have not used the Budget and Fiscal Affairs (BFA) Committee to 'electioneer' as no positions to support or oppose pay parity were a topic of conversation. What my committee did discuss, was the possible fiscal implications of the proposed Firefighter Charter Amendment that will be on the ballot in November. "

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsTed Oberg Investigatesfirefightershouston city council
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
City gives elevation company 30 days to lift flood-damaged homes
Judge to city: You can put meeting video back online
Crosby chemical plant, CEO indicted for 'reckless' release
Lawsuit: Tax money paying for apartments that keep flooding
More Ted Oberg Investigates
POLITICS
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
John Gray among pastors to receive backlash for meeting with President Trump
Judge to city: You can put meeting video back online
3D-printed guns: Everything to know about the yearslong debate
More Politics
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News