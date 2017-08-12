Hundreds carry torches in anti-immigration march

Shocking images out of Virginia as hundreds of white nationalists marched and carried torches on the University of Virginia Campus in Charlottesville Friday night.The group chanted "blood and soil" and "one people, one nation, end immigration."This was the latest in a series of demonstrations opposing the city of Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a park.In a new statement, the Charlottesville Mayor said the march was a "parade" of "bigotry, racism, and intolerance."He went on to say he was "disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation on a college campus."Later Saturday a crowd in the thousands is expected to gather for a Unite the Right rally.It is expected to be one of the largest far-right gathering in the U.S. in at least a decade.Police and the National Guard will be on standby for the rally.