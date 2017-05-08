EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1920680" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner warns of massive layoffs if pension plan fails

The House of Representatives in Austin passed the city of Houston's pension reform bill with an amendment on Monday.Mayor Turner initially warned that as many as 2,200 municipal workers could be laid off if state lawmakers did not approve the city's pension plan.The city's plan pays off $8.1 billion in unfunded liabilities for pensions without raising taxes, according to Turner's office.With the amended plan, firefighters will be able to retain more of their benefits.The plan will go back to a conference committee to iron out final details.