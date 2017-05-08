HOUSTON POLITICS

Texas House passes Houston city pension plan with amendment

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas House passes Houston city pension plan with amendment.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
The House of Representatives in Austin passed the city of Houston's pension reform bill with an amendment on Monday.

Mayor Turner initially warned that as many as 2,200 municipal workers could be laid off if state lawmakers did not approve the city's pension plan.

The city's plan pays off $8.1 billion in unfunded liabilities for pensions without raising taxes, according to Turner's office.

RELATED: Turner warns of massive layoffs if city pension plan fails to pass
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner warns of massive layoffs if pension plan fails



With the amended plan, firefighters will be able to retain more of their benefits.

The plan will go back to a conference committee to iron out final details.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicshouston police departmentsylvester turnerhouston fire departmentpensionsAustin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON POLITICS
Voters approve HISD Proposition 1
Voters await results of May municipal elections
Controversial Houston-based fashion line now on sale
How will HISD Prop 1 impact students and schools?
Taxpayers pay for Mayor Turner and guests' trip to Super Bowl
More houston politics
POLITICS
Centrist Macron won the French presidential election
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs sanctuary cities ban into law
Voters await results of May municipal elections
House OKs health bill, a step toward Obamacare repeal
More Politics
Top Stories
School cafeteria fire believed to be intentionally set
Missing man identified as victim in fatal crash
Key player in murder-for-hire case pleads guilty
Magnolia West HS senior killed in car crash
PHOTOS: Nolan Ryan's childhood home for sale
Get Whataburger sauces at H-E-B
Grandmother killed in drive-by shooting while she slept
Show More
Mom suggests kid-friendly swears in funny ad
La Marque company's gesture is blessing for single mom
Beverley helps Rockets to win just after grandpa's death
Coach buys Kate Spade for $2.4 billion
Controversy over Cinco de Mayo event with border wall
More News
Top Video
Magnolia West HS senior killed in car crash
Coach buys Kate Spade for $2.4 billion
Get Whataburger sauces at H-E-B
Missing man identified as victim in fatal crash
More Video