POLITICS

Congressman Ted Poe won't seek reelection in 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Congressman Ted Poe says you won't catch him on the campaign trail next year.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Congressman Ted Poe announced this afternoon he won't seek reelection in 2018.

In a Facebook post, Poe said he is in good health and is looking forward to spending more time with his family, especially his 12 grandchildren.
Poe was diagnosed with leukemia in July 2016 and sought treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

EMBED More News Videos

Congressman Ted Poe announced his cancer diagnosis today. Courtney Fischer has the latest



The former judge was elected to represent Texas' 2nd Congressional District in 2005.

He said he is proud of the work he has accomplished, and will continue to represent the district until the end of his term.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicscongresstexas newsu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: How Houston voted at the polls
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
'Magic mushrooms' closer to being legal
Today is Election Day: State amendments and measures
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: How Houston voted at the polls
Attorney: Clara Harris never wanted her husband to die
Texans sign quarterback Josh Johnson, release McGloin
Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
Heartbroken Astros players remember Roy 'Doc' Halladay
Church shooter escaped from behavioral center after threats
Constable teaching churches how to survive gun violence
Churches file lawsuit against FEMA
Show More
Houston MMA fighter nearly dies in cage
Man offers free caskets to Texas church massacre victims
Sugar Land man with Down syndrome reported missing
Hi-tech seat promises to cure urinary incontinence
Court records: Suspect shot deputy while he was on ground
More News
Top Video
Astros' Lance McCullers throws doggie day care party
Heartbroken Astros players remember Roy 'Doc' Halladay
Churches file lawsuit against FEMA
HISD announces first 'Teacher of the Month'
More Video