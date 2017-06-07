HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Texas Congressman Al Green said Wednesday that he plans to start the process to impeach President Donald Trump.
Green, whose district includes southwest Houston, cited "obstruction of justice" in his impeachment call.
"I have engaged in the process of drafting articles of impeachment. My articles of impeachment are being reviewed and at some point, if no one else does, I will file articles of impeachment to impeach President Donald J. Trump for obstruction of justice," he said. "The question really is not whether the president has obstructed justice, the question really the president can obstruct justice with impunity."
.@RepAlGreen says his articles of impeachment are being reviewed: The question is "whether the president can obstruct justice with impunity" pic.twitter.com/SIjKm8d66e— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 7, 2017
After his public call for an impeachment last month, Green was the center of numerous racial and death threats.
