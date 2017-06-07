POLITICS

Al Green plans to start impeachment process against President Trump

Congressman Al Green begins drafting articles of impeachment. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Congressman Al Green said Wednesday that he plans to start the process to impeach President Donald Trump.

Green, whose district includes southwest Houston, cited "obstruction of justice" in his impeachment call.

"I have engaged in the process of drafting articles of impeachment. My articles of impeachment are being reviewed and at some point, if no one else does, I will file articles of impeachment to impeach President Donald J. Trump for obstruction of justice," he said. "The question really is not whether the president has obstructed justice, the question really the president can obstruct justice with impunity."



After his public call for an impeachment last month, Green was the center of numerous racial and death threats.
Rep. Al Green said he has received death threats since calling for Pres. Trump to be impeached.

