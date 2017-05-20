HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --After calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on the house floor, Congressman Al Green says threats on his safety and his life began rolling in.
Green played the threatening voicemails he received for the audience during his town hall meeting.
Being extra cautious, Green increased security at the Fountain Life Center in southwest Houston as he answered questions about the investigations surrounding the presidential campaign and Russian officials.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff