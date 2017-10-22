'Somebody knows this kid:' Police search for identity of child found dead on beach

EMBED </>More Videos

'Somebody knows this kid:' Police search for identity of child found dead on beach. (KTRK)

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Galveston police are asking for help identifying a young child found dead on the beach.

The boy was found by a passer-by on the sand in between 7th and 8th streets, just west of Stewart Beach around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Detectives say he was naked and his body was in the early stages of decomposition.

RELATED: Body of young boy found on Galveston beach

"This kid deserves justice," said GPD detective Jeff Banks.

What happened to him remains a mystery.

Police had a forensic sketch artist look at pictures of the body and create a sketch in the hope that someone might recognize the boy. More than 48 hours since he was found and investigators still can't say what happened to him, who he is, or how he got here.



"Somebody knows this kid. Whether it's a family member, a friend, day care provider, teacher, next door neighbor, guy at the grocery store that's seen this kid come in. Somebody somewhere here has seen this child," said GPD Captain Josh Schirard.

Investigators describe the boy as about three to five years old, about 3 feet tall, slender, possibly Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes.

What's unusual is that no one has reported him missing, at least not that police have been able to determine. There are no missing person reports locally or even anywhere across the country where the description might match. Investigators have been talking to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children but even they have no reports of a child gone missing that matches this description.

If you recognize this boy, you can contact Galveston Police (409) 765-3776 or Crimestoppers at (409) 763-TIPS.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
missing boybody foundGalveston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Body found in search for missing 3-year-old girl near Dallas
League City mayor's leg amputated after heart attack
Fast-moving storms brought cooler weather
WORLD SERIES BOUND! Astros defeat Yankees in Game 7
Astros champagne-filled locker room celebration
Red Sox name Astros' bench coach as new manager
Kate and Justin share sweet moment after Astros win
Young child found dead on Galveston beach
Show More
Astros gear flying off store shelves after ALCS win
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series
Astros: Bold, resilient team embodies their hometown
The 2005 World Series Astros: Where are they now?
Altuve gets champagne shower after team win
More News
Top Video
Body found in search for missing 3-year-old girl near Dallas
Fast-moving storms brought cooler weather
Astros: Bold, resilient team embodies their hometown
What Houston was like in 2005
More Video