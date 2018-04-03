Police release body cam video of violent arrest of jaywalker in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (KTRK) --
The Asheville Police Department in North Carolina released new video Monday of the violent arrest of Johnnie Rush from last August.

This body cam video is from officer Luis Delgado, who arrived on the scene after the confrontation started.

Former officer Christopher Hickman was detaining Rush after he defied officers and tried to flee the scene.

Police originally busted Rush for jaywalking.

Officers used a Taser on Rush and Hickman is now facing assault charges for hitting him in the head.

Hickman was immediately suspended and later resigned from the force in January.

Asheville police released several different videos of the incident.
