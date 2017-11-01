Police: Mom fatally shot daughter, then killed herself in west Houston

Police say a grandfather found the bodies of a mother and daughter inside a west Houston apartment. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mother and daughter were found dead inside a relative's apartment in west Houston.

Karima Henderson, 35, is accused of shooting her 17-year-old daughter, Victoria, to death. The two were discovered by Karima's father Tuesday morning.

"Oh my God," neighbor Ken Luu said.

Luu said he saw the police cars surrounding his apartment, but did not know what was wrong until today.

"I'm a little bit shocked. Really shocked. If I knew about that I probably would not feel safe at all when coming home," Luu said.

Victoria most recently attended school online with Texas Connections Academy -- a virtual school run by Houston ISD. School officials said she withdrew from school in March.

Luu said he remembered hearing loud noises of doors slamming upstairs, but never thought anything of it.

"I cannot believe it. How can that happen? I mean mother killed her own daughter. I cannot imagine things like that can happen," Luu said.

Police are still working to determine what led up to this incident.

