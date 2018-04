Homicide detectives enroute to 2424 Sakowitz on a male found deceased in a ditch. Call came in about 9:45 am. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 2, 2018

Houston police are trying to figure out how a man ended up dead in a ditch in east Houston.Homicide detectives are investigating in the 2400 block of Sakowitz. A call came in to police at about 9:45 a.m. of a man found deceased in a ditch.There's no immediate word on how the man may have died.