Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking

EMBED </>More Videos

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.

A version of the video that's received a million views was posted by a user who urged the mother's arrest.

The 10-second video shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appears to be a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child then appears to inhale and puff smoke.

Police say Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, was charged with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency, and possession of marijuana, and was transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

The baby has been placed with Wake County Child Protective Services.

Raleigh residents and others began posting the video and comments on the Department's Facebook page just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"We appreciate the public's help in this matter," said RPD Lieutenant Jason Hodge. "We welcome and encourage any assistance the public is willing to give us at all times."

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
smokingchild abuseu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: METRO bus driver stabbed in neck by passenger
2 in custody after leading Houston police on chase into Pasadena
Sources: Bomber used alias to ship packages with bombs via FedEx
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Witness backs allegations against Katy ISD superintendent
A look back at Unabomber, other serial bombers
Clues that led police to the Austin serial bombing suspect
Show More
Ex-girlfriend at center of murder-for-hire plot: "I was terrified"
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps
Mom with child in car accused of running over man while drunk
More News
Top Video
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps
More Video