These police recruits aren't sure whether they'll win a spot on the force, but we're sure they'll win you over.Taiwan's National Police Agency shared a photo shoot with some of its youngest police dog hopefuls, picturing them yawning and cuddling with police.A spokesperson for the agency told media outlets that the puppies, who are just over a month old, are being trained in bomb and drug detection.The spokesperson said their names are Lucky Star, Schumann, Feida, Brother, AJ and Full Moon.