Tarantulas, scorpions seized from abandoned apartment in SW Houston

Authorities seized several shoe boxes and plastic containers full of scorpions and spiders from a southwest Houston apartment.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Several boxes of live scorpions and spiders were seized from an abandoned apartment in southwest Houston on Tuesday morning.

Representatives from the Houston SPCA were seen transporting at least a dozen shoe boxes and plastic containers from the scene after a maintenance crew from the apartment complex made the odd discovery.

While the exact number and species of the creatures have yet to be determined, authorities on the scene said the haul contained a deathstalker scorpion and several tarantulas.

The animals will be taken to a veterinarian for an examination, and they could be eventually turned over to the Houston Zoo or another animal rescue organization.

Managers at the apartment complex said an exterminator will treat the unit before the next tenants move in in the event that any additional creatures escaped before authorities arrived.

The animals in question would not pose a threat to humans unless provoked, according to authorities.

"Unless you hurt them, they don't bite. They've got to be in fear," said Chris Kendrick with the Precinct 1 constable's office.

A guide to Houston spiders

