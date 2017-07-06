PIT BULL ATTACK

Surveillance video captures pit bull attack young boy

Surveillance video captures dog attacking young boy.

MANOR, Texas (KTRK) --
Surveillance video captured the moment a young boy was attacked by a dog just outside of Austin.

Brison Aldridge was playing in a yard near his home in Manor when the pit bull mix escaped from a nearby house.

Video shows the dog chase the 7-year-old and attack him as he tries to run away.

The dog's owner raced after the animal and eventually pulled it off of him.

The boy suffered numerous bites and scratches to his legs and back.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The dog's owner surrendered it for testing and a mandatory quarantine.

Marcus Solis reports on a pit bull attack in Rockland County.

