PETS

Pit bull owner arrested after dogs kill child in Atlanta

ALTLANTA, GA --
Police say they have arrested the owner of two pit bulls that killed one child and injured another in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Sgt. Warren Pickard says Cameron Tucker was arrested after the children were attacked while walking to a bus stop about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pickard say one of the dogs was shot by officers.

Atlanta Public Schools officials say the children attended F.L. Stanton Elementary School. The injured child is in stable condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

Neighbor Shamonte Clayton says he awoke to the sound of screams. He ran outside, saw one pit bull standing over a girl and eventually ran the dog off.

Pickard says a crisis team was sent to Stanton to provide grief counseling for students and staff.
Related Topics:
petspit bull attackpit bullGeorgia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Miniature horse loves playing with his green ball
These shelter dogs love eating peanut butter
Dogs help detect cancer in Texas firefighters
Cats in Webster living in shelter for more than a year
More Pets
Top Stories
Mom accused of snatching 2 kids in 1985
'Bearded Bank Bandit' strikes again in Houston
Man fatally struck while standing on freeway
Suspect arrested and charged in fatal crash of teen
If this is your password, change it now!
1 year later, murder of ABC7 producer still unsolved
'I really believed this was our year'
Show More
Employee fires AR-15 at gun range burglary suspects
More severe storms possible in Houston
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
8-year-old boy rescued from 15-foot sinkhole
Putin comes to Trump's defense on 'fake allegations'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Runners take to the streets
PHOTOS: These runners remembered to have fun
PHOTOS: Competing in races with style!
PHOTOS: Texans pets show off their team spirit
More Photos