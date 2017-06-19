While many families celebrated over the Father's Day weekend, one couple spent the holiday watching surveillance video of a man who snatched their beloved dog straight out of their backyard in North Houston near Irvington and Hardy.Stefany and Pedro Reyes are searching for their 9-month-old white English Bull Terrier named Spike.Surveillance video shows a man in a truck luring the pup near a hole in the fence, grabbing him and then taking off."It was devastating. It's hard to watch someone take a part of your life like that," said Pedro.The couple adopted the dog from his previous owner after he sustained an injury."It was like having a 3-year-old kid. He was our kid. He was very playful," said Pedro.Pedro brought Spike over to his in-laws house to play with some of their dogs in the backyard. According to Pedro, it wasn't even 10 minutes before Spike disappeared.The Reyes family says their home is not the same without him."The apartment is very quiet now," said Pedro.The couple has filed a police report and posted ads to Craigslist and Facebook, offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who brings Spike back home."We're just trying to bring our baby back. We don't care who brings him back home, even if it's the thief. We just him back," said Pedro.The couple says they plan on posting flyers around the neighborhood and hope the search doesn't continue much longer.