PETS

Man caught on camera snatching family's dog from backyard

EMBED </>More Videos

A couple watches their family friend and beloved dog snatched from near the backyard over Father's Day weekend on a surveillance video. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While many families celebrated over the Father's Day weekend, one couple spent the holiday watching surveillance video of a man who snatched their beloved dog straight out of their backyard in North Houston near Irvington and Hardy.

Stefany and Pedro Reyes are searching for their 9-month-old white English Bull Terrier named Spike.
PHOTOS: Have you seen Spike?


Surveillance video shows a man in a truck luring the pup near a hole in the fence, grabbing him and then taking off.

"It was devastating. It's hard to watch someone take a part of your life like that," said Pedro.

The couple adopted the dog from his previous owner after he sustained an injury.

"It was like having a 3-year-old kid. He was our kid. He was very playful," said Pedro.

Pedro brought Spike over to his in-laws house to play with some of their dogs in the backyard. According to Pedro, it wasn't even 10 minutes before Spike disappeared.

The Reyes family says their home is not the same without him.

"The apartment is very quiet now," said Pedro.

The couple has filed a police report and posted ads to Craigslist and Facebook, offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who brings Spike back home.

"We're just trying to bring our baby back. We don't care who brings him back home, even if it's the thief. We just him back," said Pedro.

The couple says they plan on posting flyers around the neighborhood and hope the search doesn't continue much longer.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
petsdogdogs stolensurveillance videosurveillance cameramust-see videoHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Airport celebrates service dog with retirement party
Lovable 35-pound cat has found a forever home
5-week-old puppies rescued from hot car
Three cases of dog flu confirmed in Harris County
More Pets
Top Stories
90% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
Student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
WATCH LIVE: Officials update search cemetery assault suspect
Cocaine, heroin, ecstasy found in Carrie Fisher's system
Previously abused puppy finds new home in Montgomery Co.
Memorial Hermann Hospital CEO steps down
Show More
Large rat drags bag of trash across sidewalk in NYC
Inside look at documentary based on Juneteenth holiday
Painted pears poppin' up in Pearland
Highway sign defaced to say 'Crooked Hillary'
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 288 near CR 64
More News
Top Video
Large rat drags bag of trash across sidewalk in NYC
Stay safe from hidden dangers around the water
Previously abused puppy finds new home in Montgomery Co.
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
More Video