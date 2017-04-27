HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The love of a dog is forever.
That's the message two Texas photographers hope they conveyed in a unique photo shoot involving dogs in need of adoption and women in wedding dresses.
Houston photographer Melody Stevenson and Dallas photographer Flavia Watkins teamed up to help raise awareness for Houston area animal shelters in what they called the "Forever Love" photo shoot.
They had seven models dressed as brides, loving on 15 adorable pups during a shoot at the Grand Texana in Chappell Hill.
"We wanted to combine our love for rescue dogs and rescue cats and our love for weddings in a giant styled shoot that brings awareness to rescues and hopefully gets dogs adopted," Stevenson said. "There are so many loving rescue dogs across the country that are ready to be wonderful pets as soon as they find their forever families. I firmly believe that having professional, flattering photographs of dogs greatly increases their chances of adoption."
Stevenson had a personal connection to this project, having two rescue dogs herself.
"Obviously, I can't adopt all the deserving animals out there, so I decided to use my skill as a wedding and portrait photographer towards this cause," Stevenson said.
Kristen Gardner, the owner of Love Captured Production, the company that filmed the photo shoot, said they were happy to be part of something that can help dogs find forever homes.
"It was important to us to be a part of the Forever Love shoot because we are passionate about rescue pet adoption. We wanted to bring awareness to the overwhelming surplus of dogs and cats in shelters. We felt that by filming this shoot, we were able to show people the sweet demeanor and personalities of each of the dogs," Gardner said.
Gardner said the feedback from the photos has been tremendous.
"People are responding with messages of support and love. It was an honor and privilege to be involved in this shoot," Gardner said.
Dog rescues that participated in the photo shoot include 4 Paws Farm, Camo Rescue, Rescuing Angels and Italian Greyhound Rescue of Texas.
Below is information about each dog from each rescue shelter:
4 Paws Farm
Winston
Winston is a 10-year-old boy saved from a euthanasia list. He is heeler mix that is low key, sweet, up-to-date on shots, neutered, and heart worm negative. He is chill and laid back, likes people, shy at first then warms up to you. He needs a low-key home with people that are home more than the norm. Sweet and loving and ready for his furever home!
Tuck
Tucker is a plott hound mix who was dumped at a shelter. He is a sweet hound boy that is approximately 2-years-old. He is high energy, loves his people, and needs an active family to play and exercise with, so he doesn't get bored. He is up-to-date on shots, neutered and heartworm negative. He is ready for his home!
Gladys
Gladys is approximately 2 to 3 years old and is a fun loving pooch with good energy. She enjoys her people and playing fetch is her game. She plays a little rough but is a sweet, sweet girl. With the right family, she will flourish. She does well with other dogs after a proper introduction. She will be best with an active family with kids over the age of 6-7. She is spayed, up-to-date on shots, heartworm negative. She is ready for her family!
Bentley
Bentley is a very sweet, fun loving, little guy. He is active and playful and jumps very high. He would love a family that is active and human kids to play with. He wants to his love, cuddle, fetch, take walks and play. He is approximately 1 to 2 years old, up-to-date on shots, neutered and just finished his heart worm treatment. He is about 10 pounds.
Camo Rescue
Lego
Lego, a neutered 3 to 4 year old Havanese mix, has recovered wonderfully from hernia surgery and heart worm treatment. He would make an adorable companion to a calm human or two that can establish trust with patience and affection, plenty of naps and gentle playtime.
Rescuing Angels
Precious
Precious is approximately 11-weeks-old. She is an 8 pound Schnauzer mix girl. She's a special little puppy who can steal your heart and loves to play.
Buttercup
Buttercup is approximately 6-months-old. She is 8 pounds, possiblu Chihuahua/Italian Greyhound mix. She loves to dance on her back feet and beg for your attention.
Trixi
Trixi is approximately 9 pounds. She is a 3-year-old female Chihuahua/Terrier mix. She loves cuddling up on the couch with her human but also loves to play with other dogs.
Bear
Bear is approximately 55 pounds. He is a 5-year-old Chow mix boy. He wants nothing but love and to play a little game of tug-of-war with his favorite blanket.
Tilly
Tilly is approximately 2-years-old. She is a 9 pound Rat Terrier mix girl. She loves to sit by her human almost as much as she loves having time to soak in some sunshine.
Italian Greyhound Rescue of Texas
Chris Brooks
Chris Brooks is an approximately 8-year-old Italian Greyhound boy. He is a former "Mill" daddy who was rescued when a puppy mill shut down last year. Despite escaping from a tragic situation, he is doing great and ready to find a home. He loves people and loves to be held and cuddled. He is sweet and gentle and has never met a stranger.
Elisa
Elisa is an approximately 9-year-old, Italian Greyhound former puppy mill mama. She is calm and affectionate and loves to be held and cuddled. Although shy at first, her playful side comes out once she gets to know you. She can even be a bit of a diva when she feels she deserves even more attention. She is great at getting her human's attention by pawing and talking.
Baylee and Toby
Baylee is a 9-year-old, Italian Greyhound girl and Toby is an 11-year-old Italian Greyhound boy. These two are joined at the hip and come to you as a pair. They were very loved but surrendered due to a family crises and have always been together. They love kids, and Baylee is always on the go, while Toby loves to be the couch potato at times. They know basic commands like sit, shake, stay and they wait for treats. Both do very well in the household and are looking for their forever home together.
Carly
Carly is approximately 8 to 10 years old. She is an Italian Greyhound former "Mill" grandmamma. Food time is her favorite time of day and she loves taking afternoon naps. She loves her foster dad and follows him everywhere he goes. She is also very nurturing and has helped another mill mama recover and learn not all humans are bad while helping her raise 3 beautiful puppies. Carly has a heart of gold.
