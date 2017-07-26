EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2250431" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Galveston Firefighters pose with adoptable pets for calendar

Next week, Houston-area Chipotle restaurants are bringing together two of our favorite things: burritos and cute animals.Half of the proceeds from eligible orders will be donated to the Houston SPCA, one of several area animal rescue organizations currently dealing with a major animal surplus.The promotion runs between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2. For the donation to be made, diners must mention the fundraiser or show the SPCA's social post to the cashier.