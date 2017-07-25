PETS

Galveston Firefighters pose with adoptable pets for calendar

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Galveston Firefighters Association have created quite the fetching calendar.

Not only does the calendar feature some dog-gone cute pups and kitties up for adoption, but also some shirtless firefighters. Just to clarify the firefighters are not up for adoption, just the animals.

Galveston Firefighters Association has partnered with the Galveston Island Humane Society (GIHS) to bring you the 2018 Galveston Firefighters Calendar.



The pets look like they're feline fine in the capable hands of the firefighters.



Over 3,000 unwanted and stray animals enter GIHS' door each year and for over 36 years, it's the firefighters' hope to give them a chance to find their fur-ever home.



This kitten is just waiting for someone to whisker away!

You can place an order for the calendar here.

