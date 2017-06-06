NATURE

10-year-old boy reels in catfish and snake from Hockley pond

EMBED </>More Videos

This catch was a real two-for-one deal.

HOCKLEY, Texas (KTRK) --
This is one of those fish stories that seems too good to be true.

Fortunately for some of our viewers in Hockley, they had the camera to prove it!

A 10-year-old boy known as "Chipper" was fishing in a pond Monday morning when he nabbed a catfish.

What Chipper and his family didn't know right away was a water snake was also in the hunt for the same fish.

The snake grabbed hold of the fish as Chipper tried to reel it in, and it wasn't going to give up without a fight.

Chipper and his dad wrestled with the snake for a while to try and free the fish.

In the end, both snake and catfish were released back into the water.

