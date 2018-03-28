PETS & ANIMALS

Woman protecting kids has ear bitten off in Bronx pit bull attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports from the Bronx, where a woman was attacked by a pit bull in a playground

EASTCHESTER, The Bronx --
A woman in the Bronx was seriously injured when she was attacked by a pit bull Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the dog got away from its owner -- either ran off on a leash or out of a backyard -- and attacked the woman at the playground of the Eastchester Gardens Houses just before 4 p.m.

The woman was reportedly attacked while protecting some kids from the animal.

Authorities say the victim had her ear torn off and also suffered a bite on her hand.

The attack continued until the owner arrived and was able to grab the dog.

The victim was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The dog was captured, and the investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdog attacku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Over 80 adorable pets available at crowded animal shelter
Woman comes home to snake dangling from front door
Dog owners warned about treats making pets sick
Mountain lion captured after roaming California neighborhood
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Houston under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Mattress Mack donates even more money to Harvey victims
Show More
SURPRISE! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Houston's Cloud Column by the numbers
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
More News
Top Video
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
More Video